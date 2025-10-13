Becky Lynch's WWE return date revealed; massive title match announced

Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri last week on WWE RAW and announced backstage that she wouldn't be making the trip to Australia because she needed some time to think. Lynch also claimed she would speak to Adam Pearce, but it seems that conversation didn't go well because Maxxine Dupri announced this week on RAW that she would be handed a rematch against Lynch in her hometown of Sacramento for the Intercontinental Championship.Lynch did not make the trip to Australia to be by Seth Rollins' side when he became Crown Jewel Champion, but she will be returning on RAW next week. Lynch and Maxxine Dupri have both registered one win against each other, and next week's show will be the decider. Becky Lynch didn't want to travel to Australia It's interesting that Becky Lynch opted against travelling to Australia and instead wanted some time off. Of course, she wasn't booked for Crown Jewel so had no real need to be part of the trip, and WWE RAW was able to move her storyline forward without her being there. It's unclear why she wasn't in Australia, but it's likely that the decision was made by WWE since Paul Heyman wanted Seth Rollins to win the Crown Jewel Championship all on his own, and if Lynch was there, she wouldn't have listened to Heyman over her own husband.The win for Rollins wouldn't have meant as much if his wife had included herself in the match in the same way that she did in Paris. Either way, her absence seemed to work in the favor of The Vision who are now at the top of WWE. Lynch will be reunited with her husband for next week's episode of RAW and will be looking to end her story with Maxxine Dupri if she picks up the win.