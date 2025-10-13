  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Becky Lynch's WWE return date revealed; massive title match announced

Becky Lynch's WWE return date revealed; massive title match announced

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:12 GMT
This is rough for Becky Lynch (image via WWE)
This is rough for Becky Lynch (image via WWE)

Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri last week on WWE RAW and announced backstage that she wouldn't be making the trip to Australia because she needed some time to think.

Ad

Lynch also claimed she would speak to Adam Pearce, but it seems that conversation didn't go well because Maxxine Dupri announced this week on RAW that she would be handed a rematch against Lynch in her hometown of Sacramento for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lynch did not make the trip to Australia to be by Seth Rollins' side when he became Crown Jewel Champion, but she will be returning on RAW next week.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Lynch and Maxxine Dupri have both registered one win against each other, and next week's show will be the decider.

Becky Lynch didn't want to travel to Australia

It's interesting that Becky Lynch opted against travelling to Australia and instead wanted some time off. Of course, she wasn't booked for Crown Jewel so had no real need to be part of the trip, and WWE RAW was able to move her storyline forward without her being there.

Ad

It's unclear why she wasn't in Australia, but it's likely that the decision was made by WWE since Paul Heyman wanted Seth Rollins to win the Crown Jewel Championship all on his own, and if Lynch was there, she wouldn't have listened to Heyman over her own husband.

The win for Rollins wouldn't have meant as much if his wife had included herself in the match in the same way that she did in Paris. Either way, her absence seemed to work in the favor of The Vision who are now at the top of WWE.

Lynch will be reunited with her husband for next week's episode of RAW and will be looking to end her story with Maxxine Dupri if she picks up the win.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications