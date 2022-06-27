Create
Notifications

Becky Lynch wants to hang out with ex-WWE personality over banana cold brews

Becky Lynch is a two-time WWE RAW Women&#039;s Champion!
Becky Lynch is a two-time WWE RAW Women's Champion!
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 27, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch reacted to ex-WWE personality Renee Paquette praising her on social media.

Lynch is one of the top stars in WWE's women's division. She played an integral part in the women's revolution and set the bar high for the future generation of female stars. Currently celebrating her eighth anniversary with WWE, Becky is a two-time RAW and a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Apart from that, she's also a Royal Rumble winner.

Big Time Becks recently expressed her joy at completing eight years in WWE. Paquette replied to Lynch's post, saying everybody on the roster knew that Becky was special when she debuted in 2013.

The RAW star loved Paquette's gesture and said they should hang out over banana cold brews and babies:

"We must hang with banana cold brews and babies."
@ReneePaquette We must hang with banana cold brews and babies.

It wasn't the end of the conversation as Paquette added ice cream to the list of banana cold brews and babies:

@BeckyLynchWWE And ice cream!

Reactions to Becky Lynch wanting to hang out with Renee Paquette

The initial tweet by Becky Lynch about her eighth WWE anniversary went viral. The replies to the tweet and conversations with stars wishing her on the occasion also blew up with comments. Here are the best reactions to Lynch's reply to Paquette.

People want Becky Lynch to be the guest on Renee Paquette's podcast.

@ReneePaquette @BeckyLynchWWE Please can we have her as a guest on your podcast @ReneePaquette and her husband please

It's no secret that Becky has a huge list of followers.

@BeckyLynchWWE @ReneePaquette BIG TIME BECKS BECKY LYNCH LOVE YOU WWE FV WOMENS CHAMPIONS ALL TIME 💖💖💖😳 https://t.co/J8LGcYQS7b
Also Read Article Continues below

People feel Becky had great fashion sense from her time in NXT.

@BeckyLynchWWE @ReneePaquette I think that’s The most normal thing I’ve seen you wear. It wasn’t that bad. But I like you style.

Becky Lynch recently lost her match at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how WWE will book her in the future.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...