Becky Lynch wants to hang out with ex-WWE personality over banana cold brews

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch reacted to ex-WWE personality Renee Paquette praising her on social media.

Lynch is one of the top stars in WWE's women's division. She played an integral part in the women's revolution and set the bar high for the future generation of female stars. Currently celebrating her eighth anniversary with WWE, Becky is a two-time RAW and a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Apart from that, she's also a Royal Rumble winner.

Big Time Becks recently expressed her joy at completing eight years in WWE. Paquette replied to Lynch's post, saying everybody on the roster knew that Becky was special when she debuted in 2013.

The RAW star loved Paquette's gesture and said they should hang out over banana cold brews and babies:

"We must hang with banana cold brews and babies."

It wasn't the end of the conversation as Paquette added ice cream to the list of banana cold brews and babies:

Reactions to Becky Lynch wanting to hang out with Renee Paquette

The initial tweet by Becky Lynch about her eighth WWE anniversary went viral. The replies to the tweet and conversations with stars wishing her on the occasion also blew up with comments. Here are the best reactions to Lynch's reply to Paquette.

People want Becky Lynch to be the guest on Renee Paquette's podcast.

It's no secret that Becky has a huge list of followers.

People feel Becky had great fashion sense from her time in NXT.

Timothy Williams @timmmy1069 @BeckyLynchWWE @ReneePaquette I think that’s The most normal thing I’ve seen you wear. It wasn’t that bad. But I like you style. @BeckyLynchWWE @ReneePaquette I think that’s The most normal thing I’ve seen you wear. It wasn’t that bad. But I like you style.

Becky Lynch recently lost her match at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how WWE will book her in the future.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far