Becky Lynch Says She Begged For WWE to Cancel Show as Broadcast is Cut Off Multiple Times

Becky Lynch said that she had begged for WWE to cancel a show. On top of that, her promo was interrupted, with the broadcast being cut off several times.The star started WWE SmackDown this week and came out to address her home crowd in Dublin.Shockingly though, she turned heel. Becky Lynch said that she had begged backstage for the show to be canceled as they did not deserve it. This naturally turned the crowd on her, with them asking for Lyra Valkyria to show up, but instead, she reminded the crowd that Valkyria would never got a shot at the title for as long as she was the champion. She went on to talk about the lack of media coverage that she had received in Ireland.They proceeded to curse at her, which led to there being a lot of censoring as the broadcast was cut off multiple times to stop curses from being aired on WWE TV.&quot;I actually petitioned in the back to try and get this show canceled. Oh, you're so upset by this. Do you want to know why? First of all, (responding to We Want Lyra chants), well, you're not going to get her, because I beat her. She does not get a shot at my title ever again, so don't waste your breath, alright? None of you have a face for TV. You don't appreciate me. I am aghast at the lack of media coverage I received in Ireland. I should not even have to tell you I am your hero, because that's not how heroing works.&quot;WWE star Becky Lynch wanted a parade for herselfBecky Lynch went on to demand a parade and talked about how her husband was both hot and American. She demanded a parade as well.The star felt that the treatment she had received since arriving in Dublin was not up to the mark at all, and went on to insult several celebrities as well, saying that they were not at her level.Eventually, she was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton.