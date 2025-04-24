Becky Lynch was very scared of one thing before WrestleMania appearance & sent Kevin Owens a request

Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 in a huge spot, but the star's comeback was still controversial as she was replacing Bayley. She was scared of one thing before her return and made a request to Kevin Owens.

Ad

In the behind the scenes video of WrestleMania 41 released by WWE, several moments can be seen, including one where Lynch interacted with The Prizefighter.

Becky Lynch was very anxious ahead of her return at WrestleMania 41. The star was waiting backstage for her entrance after Lyra Valkyria and was talking to Kevin Owens, who was also there. She said she was ready, and she thought she could do it, but was still clearly anxious. Owens said that he'd be watching. As he stepped away, Lynch shouted after him, letting him know that if fans started to boo her, then could he please be the one voice that shouted out that he thought she was cool.

Ad

Trending

"I think so. I think I'm ready. If they start booing me, just be the one voice that goes, 'I think she's cool," she said. [1:30 - 1:40]

Ad

Becky Lynch's return got a huge pop from fans, but there was reason to worry, as she was replacing Bayley in the match. There have since been comments about how Lynch took The Role Model's spot at the huge event, and even comparisons to Hulk Hogan.

If you use the quote above, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More