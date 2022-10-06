Becky Lynch seemingly reacts to WWE hinting at a Bray Wyatt return

Becky Lynch is back to trolling on Twitter again, with her latest target being WWE's recent clues hinting at a potential Bray Wyatt return.

For several weeks now, WWE has been teasing about a potential Bray Wyatt return. It all began with the company blasting Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” at various live events and weekly shows. The "White Rabbit" phenomenon has kept fans on the edge of their seats for a while now.

When it comes to trolling fans and fellow superstars on social media, there aren't many who can beat Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks' latest Twitter post is a picture of a rabbit-shaped animal cracker.

Check out the picture below:

Fans were quick to point out Becky Lynch's intent behind posting the image

Becky Lynch has had a long history of trolling on social media. During her year-long WWE hiatus in 2020-21, Lynch trolled fans on several occasions by hinting at a return. She eventually returned at SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title.

Lynch's ardent fans took to her tweet's reply section and shared their reactions to her trolling the current "White Rabbit" situation involving Wyatt.

Check out some of the responses below:

francesca. (fan account) @bankssmorgan @BeckyLynchWWE i know she was smiling at her phone tweeting this knowing damn well she about to create hella noise @BeckyLynchWWE i know she was smiling at her phone tweeting this knowing damn well she about to create hella noise

Bray Wyatt was released by the company last year and hasn't stepped inside the squared circle ever since. Shortly after Triple H took over as WWE's head of creative, fans began noticing that the company was putting out clues in regards to a potential Bray Wyatt return.

What do you think of Lynch's troll post making fun of the "White Rabbit" situation? What would be your reaction to seeing Wyatt on WWE TV again?

