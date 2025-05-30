Becky Lynch seems more "maniacal" in current feud; wrestling veteran feels WWE star is helping her (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. The two stars have been in a bitter rivalry on RAW.

Ad

Becky returned at WrestleMania to be a surprise partner for Valkyria. The two stars even won the Women's Tag Team Championship at the Show of Shows. However, the alliance faded away quickly as The Man turned on her partner after losing the titles the following night on RAW. Lyra then successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky at Backlash.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill explained that this rivalry with Becky Lynch has helped Lyra grow in the ring. He felt that the star now better understood the mental and physical aspects of performing inside the squared circle. The veteran journalist also noted that Lyra has helped push Lynch over as a bigger star in her heel persona than ever before.

Ad

Trending

"Well, this feud has matured Lyra Valkyria. She seems to be more mature in the ring, both physically and mentally. You can tell she's feeling a lot more assured than she used to be. She's coming across as very confident now. And she's helping turn Becky into more of a maniacal character than Becky has been. So I think it's good." [0:37 onwards]

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

Despite the loss at Backlash, Becky Lynch isn't done with Lyra. During an emotionally charged promo on RAW, Becky vowed to hold down the women's roster and make her climb to the top. It will be interesting to see if The Man can emerge victorious in the rematch at Money in the Bank.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More