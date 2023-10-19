Becky Lynch sends 3-word message to potential challengers including Rhea Ripley and other WWE stars

Becky Lynch has sent a message to several WWE Superstars on social media, including Rhea Ripley, following their confrontations backstage.

The Man is the current NXT Women's Champion, and she's been receiving challenges from female stars such as Xia Li, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox. She also crossed paths with The Eradicator on Monday Night RAW this week, teasing a match between them in the future.

Becky Lynch took to X/Twitter to share a TikTok clip of her backstage confrontation with most of the aforementioned women, as well as Jade Cargill, with the caption:

"Let's go girls..."

Becky Lynch's next challenger has already been confirmed, but WWE teased another opponent for her

The Man is currently scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc. This will be the first time ever that two Irish women will collide for a title in WWE. The match will also be the main event of the show.

If Becky Lynch defeats Valkyria to retain the title, she'll still have other competitors waiting in line to take her title. One of them may be Jade Cargill, who is yet to make her in-ring debut.

The former TBS Champion and Big Time Becks were seen together for the first time on RAW this week, and on NXT, Cargill was shown on a TV set doing a ticking clock motion after Lyra left the room.

This could mean that she has her sights set on the winner of the match, which will most likely be Lynch. They're both two of the biggest stars in the industry right now, and a match between them would be interesting to see. If not Cargill, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Li could be the next ones to challenge for the title.

Would you like to see a match between Becky and Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments below!

