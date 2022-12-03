Becky Lynch sends a 3-word response to 5-time champion who insulted her on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch didn't appear on the latest edition of SmackDown, but that didn't stop fans from chanting her name on the show.

It all started when Bayley strolled into the squared circle with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to take up Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames. The former women's champion ridiculed fans for ignoring the faction's work to praise Becky Lynch.

She then questioned how The Man had the spotlight after she hit Kai and Sky with a diving leg drop off the top of the cage to seal her team's victory. Bayley mentioned how everyone cheered when Becky Lynch won the match for her team, which was met with an equally loud reaction on SmackDown.

Bayley, frustrated with her rival's popularity, screamed, "Oh give me a break, she was there for a cup of coffee!"

Soon after, the arena erupted with "Becky! Becky! Becky!" chants. Lynch acknowledged the reception and took to Twitter to send a subtle response to Bayley's insults on SmackDown. She said she loved coffee but cleverly refused to bring attention to her rival while sending her a message.

"I love coffee", wrote Lynch in her tweet.

Becky Lynch was involved in an intense brawl with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW earlier this week. The Man stood alone against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky as they fought amidst fans and outside the arena. All signs point towards an epic feud between the two of the best performers -- Becky Lynch and Bayley -- in WWE today.

Damage CTRL member meets a ghost from the past on WWE SmackDown

Bayley's arrogant promo was cut short by former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The latter recently unlocked new levels of brutality and decided to make a statement by taking on the wheel faction.

Morgan initially had the upper hand as she launched a vicious attack on Bayley, Kai, and Sky, but soon fell victim to the number's game. Morgan desperately fought against the odds when Tegan Nox rushed to her defence.

The former NXT Superstar was one of several surprising names released last year, but she made a huge comeback against Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown. She helped Morgan against Bayley's faction but was mainly focused on Dakota Kai.

In case you didn't know, Kai and Nox were best friends in NXT until the former's betrayal at WarGames. The creative built an intense feud between the two stars, which ended abruptly as both superstars were released. While Tegan Nox's return has fetched mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, she has a good shot at being involved in a compelling feud with a former friend on the main roster.

