"Biggest match in WrestleMania history" - Becky Lynch sends a bold message ahead of historic match against a former champion

Becky Lynch is set to face Bianca Belair in an incredible showdown at WrestleMania 38. The pair will collide over the RAW Women's Championship and taking to Twitter, Big Time Becks sent has now sent out a concise and bold message regarding that clash.

Upon her return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, Lynch defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Title inside half a minute. Belair has been chasing Lynch since then, and eventually earned her shot at the title, courtesy of a historic win at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Posting on Twitter, Lynch made a big statement. She claimed that her match with Bianca Belair will actually be the biggest showdown in WrestleMania history.

"The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania. You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is." - wrote the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

At WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women headlined Night 1 of the show and Belair's win also marked the beginning of her first title reign in WWE.

However, prior to Belair headlining The Showcase of the Immortals, Lynch herself made history at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The Man defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair on that night, as she crowned herself both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. It was also the first time that a women's match was the main event at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch's current RAW Women's Championship reign began with a title exchange with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch's current reign as the RAW Women's Champion began when she exchanged her belt with Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown.

In doing so, the pair crossed brands, with Lynch becoming the RAW Champion and Flair holding the blue brand's title.

The two then collided in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021, with Big Time Becks beating her arch-rival in a vital match.

Leading up to WrestleMania 38, WWE initially teased a potential match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has shifted her focus towards Charlotte Flair and will face The Queen at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Lynch is fresh off a historic win over Lita from Elimination Chamber 2022 and will look to successfully defend her crown against Belair at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Bianca Belair will emerge from WrestleMania 38 as the new RAW Women's Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

