Becky Lynch sends a bold message ahead of the triple threat match at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch fired a warning shot before the eventual showdown for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Big Time Becks will step inside the squared circle against Bianca Belair and Asuka in a triple threat match at the upcoming premium live event as she looks to reclaim the coveted title. Lynch was added to the bout after defeating Asuka in a singles match on the May 23rd episode of RAW.

Taking to Twitter before the match, Becky stated that she went through hell for the RAW Women's Championship and is ready to do it again.

"Never forget that I gave life to the Raw Women’s Championship, but I had to go through hell to do it. I made my peace with the Devil, so tomorrow we’ll dance," Becky tweeted.

Becky Lynch last competed for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 38

Big Time Becks has been a mainstay on WWE programming ever since returning at SummerSlam last year. Upon her return, she defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to reclaim the RAW Women's Championship.

The two women were then embroiled in a lengthy feud that culminated at WrestleMania 38 in an excellent match. The EST of WWE came out victorious as she won her second championship at the Show of Shows.

In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, Belair shared her thoughts on the match, detailing the eye injury she suffered during the bout.

“When I got to the back, my husband [Montez Ford] was looking at me kind of funny. I asked him, ‘Is something wrong? Was the match O.K.?’ And he said, ‘Of course it was, but it’s your eye.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right!’ That’s when I remembered, and all the pain came back. The next morning, it was swollen shut. But I’m proud of it. Becky Lynch gave me everything she had, and I fought through it all, even with one eye,” Belair said.

The RAW Women's Championship match at the upcoming premium live event were reportedly due to feature Bianca Belair vs. Naomi. However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walking out of the company last month altered the plans.

It remains to be seen whether Bianca Belair can retain her gold at Hell in a Cell this Sunday or whether we will see a new champion in Becky Lynch or Asuka.

