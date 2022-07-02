“Can’t wait to break your heart” - Becky Lynch sends bold message to injured WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch sent a bold message to Bayley, who recently took to Twitter to back Liv Morgan to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Lynch and Morgan will be crossing paths with one another at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The two women will be joined by Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Asuka in the titular ladder match.

Responding to a tweet from The Role Model, Lynch suggested that it was going to be her who wins the MITB contract and would break the former's heart in the process:

"This is why we’re not friends anymore. That and you hitting my in the back with a chair. Can’t wait to break your heart tomorrow." tweeted Becky Lynch

Bayley is currently sidelined with an ACL injury she suffered while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last year. It was noted that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would be sidelined for nine months, but it has been over a year since she last competed in a match.

Her last singles match was against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell 2021. Interestingly enough, The EST of WWE will defend the RAW Women's Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank show.

The WWE Universe further tried to stir the pot between Becky Lynch and Bayley

Becky Lynch and Bayley are part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE. However, the two haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye in recent years.

In response to Big Time Becks' tweet and response to Bayley, the WWE Universe had some interesting reactions. Check out the tweets here:

Having initially failed to qualify for the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Lynch earned herself another opportunity in a Last Chance Qualifying Match. She defeated Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Shayna Baszler, Tamina, and Xia Li to book her ticket to the premium live event.

