Becky Lynch sends four-word message mocking recent WWE reports

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania earlier this month, but the former Women's Champion recently returned to action for the European Tour.

Some reports claimed that Becky Lynch will be taking some time off following the biggest event of the year alongside her husband, who is struggling with a knee injury. Following Ripley's recent injury that forced her to relinquish the Women's World Championship on RAW, Lynch revealed that she would be making her return and has since sent another message mocking the recent reports.

"Enjoying my time off," posted The Man.

Lynch claimed that she was "enjoying my time off" while sharing images from WWE's recent European Tour, which has been in the UK and Wales this week.

It appears as though Lynch was called back following Ripley's injury since the European Tour needed some star power and The Irish Star is a major name.

Will Becky Lynch be on WWE RAW this week?

Following Rhea Ripley's actions on RAW, it was announced that a new Women's World Champion would be crowned on next week's show, but it wasn't revealed how this would be done.

Lynch is a former champion and was the last woman to challenge for the title, which means she would be a perfect contender to take the championship forward in Ripley's absence. Of course, it is unknown if she will be part of RAW since she has only been performing at live shows this week and could be looking to take some time away from TV.

One name that could be returning is Alexa Bliss. There have been some Uncle Howdy teases recently, and next week's show is in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. This could be the perfect opportunity for Little Miss Bliss to make her comeback.

