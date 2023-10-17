Becky Lynch sends four-word reaction as Nia Jax threatens the WWE Women's division

Becky Lynch has responded to Nia Jax's bold message on tonight's episode of RAW.

It has been a while since Nia Jax made her big return to WWE. She has been targeting female stars left and right after her comeback.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Nia Jax made a bold statement and said that she's still standing despite everyone hitting her with their best shot. She then said that when she hits anyone, they stay down.

The promo received a response from Jax's former WWE rival, Becky Lynch.

"I didn’t stay down @LinaFanene," she wrote.

Becky Lynch's response to Nia Jax

Lynch added the iconic picture of her bloodied face in her tweet as well. Nia Jax was the one who accidentally punched Becky during the buildup to Survivor Series 2018 and left her bloodied.

The accidental punch was a major point in Lynch's rise to the top, and fans got behind her like never before after the segment. She later threw Jax out of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

