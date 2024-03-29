Becky Lynch sends a message aimed at Dominik Mysterio after punching him

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch punched Dominik Mysterio, before a massive brawl broke out.

During a segment between Lynch, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley, the Irishwoman ignited a huge brawl between her and the Women's World Champion. It began after Lynch punched Mysterio in the face, with The Eradicator immediately jumping in to fight Lynch. The two stars had to be separated by WWE officials.

Lynch took to Instagram today and sent a bold message, reminding Mysterio of the brutal punch he was on the receiving end of, courtesy of The Man.

"Just like Dom learned on RAW, when it’s The Man against the World you should always bet on Becks. (Ps Grab the new shirt on @wweshop)," wrote Lynch

Becky Lynch opened up about her break up with Finn Balor

In her newly released book titled, 'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl', Lynch discussed her break up with Finn Balor.

Balor is currently a stablemate of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. He is one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Man said she was devasted after parting ways with Balor and it was especially hard for her as it was her first real love and she messed things up. She added that she spoke to Balor when he was in Japan and the two agreed that their relationship was over.

"On the phone, my cousin urged me to come back to Canada as I bawled, 'I feel like a part of me just died.' I always did have a propensity for the dramatics. But this was my first real love and I f*cked it up. Now he was going away forever, leaving me behind. When he made it to Japan and called me a few days later, we agreed the relationship was over but that we would always remain friends. But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, 'When a heart breaks, no, it don't break even' - and I was absolutely the more devastated one," she wrote in her book.

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for her title. Mami has held the title since WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was later re-branded to the WWE Women's World Championship, with a brand new belt.

