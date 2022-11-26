Becky Lynch sends a message to Damage CTRL after returning to WWE on SmackDown

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch has sent a message to Damage CTRL after making a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former RAW Women's Champion was sidelined for four months after separating her shoulder at SummerSlam during her match against Bianca Belair for the coveted title. She was attacked by Damage CTRL backstage on the red brand the following week.

The heelish group will join forces with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to take on Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Man was revealed as the fifth member of The EST's team on the opening segment of SmackDown this week.

During a backstage segment on the show, Becky Lynch spoke about her return and stated that she's going to destroy Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series.

"Me shoulder is still banjaxed after Damage CTRL made sure I'd be out for four months, that was four months of me sitting at home thinking about how I can destroy them, how I can dismantle them, how I can tear them limb from limb, how I can make them question their very existence in my business. And I think no better time than tomorrow. See, everybody's tough until The Man comes around, and everybody wants to go to war, until The Man comes around," said Lynch.

Survivor Series will be Becky Lynch's first match since SummerSlam. This will also be her first time stepping inside WarGames. It'll be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious.

