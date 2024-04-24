Becky Lynch sends out a message to her daughter, Roux, after winning major WWE title

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently sent out a message to her daughter, Roux following her massive victory.

The Man was a part of the Battle Royal that took place on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW to determine the next WWE Women's World Champion. The match included several Superstars including the likes of Lynch, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Ivy Nile, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

After a continuous brawl, Morgan and Lynch were the last two women fighting for the title. Despite Morgan's effort, she couldn't win the bout after The Man attacked her with her Manhandle Slam to pick up victory.

Taking to social media, Lynch uploaded a heartwarming picture of herself alongside her daughter, Roux as she mentioned that she won the title just for her little daughter:

"I do it all for her. Your ma’ is the Women’s World Champ, Roux," wrote Lynch.

Check out Becky Lynch's Instagram post below:

Bully Ray detailed why Liv Morgan was defeated by Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is known for giving out his honest opinion on any ongoing issue. Recently he shared his views on The Man defeating Liv Morgan to become the WWE Women's World Champion.

While speaking on his Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray detailed why the company decided to put the title on The Man. He stated that they wanted some huge Superstar to carry the title for as long as Rhea Ripley is out of action.

He detailed:

"When Liv attacked Rhea, obviously the injury, let's just say the injury was not supposed to happen. If Liv attacked Rhea, do you think Liv would have had an opporunity, would they've told a story with Rhea in this short period of time where Liv would've defeated Rhea for that championship? [I doubt it. I don't think so.] Right. So, the plan right this very second as of last night was to not get that championship on Liv Morgan," he said. (Contd.)

With the title on Becky Lynch's name, it is to be seen whether Liv Morgan comes up with revenge on the former or not.