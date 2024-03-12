Becky Lynch sends a message to Liv Morgan ahead of WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will see the red brand women's division heat up on The Road to WrestleMania XL. Becky Lynch has just made public predictions for 'Mania season.

Lynch vs. Morgan will take place on tonight's live RAW episode from Houston, in what WWE is billing as a one-on-one showdown to settle a score. The inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) today to predict upcoming wins over Morgan and Ripley.

"After tonight, @YaOnlyLivvOnce can watch me beat Mami at #WrestleMANia," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Man is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. Lynch earned the match by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match last month. She has also recently had to battle Liv Morgan and Nia Jax while preparing for The Eradicator.

Lynch and Morgan have worked more than 30 matches together since 2017. Most of these have been multi-person bouts, but their first-ever TV singles contest saw Lynch win a Beat The Clock match on RAW in March 2019. Lynch then retained the RAW Women's Championship over Morgan in December 2021. Their only other televised singles match saw Lynch win on WWE Day 1 in January 2022.

WWE loading up the line-ups for WrestleMania XL

WWE is close to finalizing additional matches and happenings for WrestleMania 40, which takes place on April 6 and 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

There are currently six matches confirmed for WrestleMania next month. New matches and stipulations will be revealed and announced over the next few weeks, on The Road to WrestleMania.

Going into tonight's RAW, below is the current announced line-up for the 40th annual WrestleMania:

Night TBA: Women's Champion Iyo Sky defends against Bayley

Women's Champion Iyo Sky defends against Bayley Night TBA: Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch Night TBA: Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Gauntlet match winner (Shinsuke Nakamura or Ricochet or Chad Gable or Sami Zayn or Bronson Reed or JD McDonagh)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Gauntlet match winner (Shinsuke Nakamura or Ricochet or Chad Gable or Sami Zayn or Bronson Reed or JD McDonagh) Night One: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules)

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules) Night Two: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre Night Two: Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Cody Rhodes

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full WrestleMania coverage and all breaking WWE news.

What other matches would you like to watch at WrestleMania XL? Discuss below!

Poll : Who is your prediction for the Women's World Champion coming out of WrestleMania 40? Becky Lynch Rhea Ripley 0 votes View Discussion