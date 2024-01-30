Becky Lynch sends a message after Seth Rollins asks Cody Rhodes to choose him over Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has shared her reaction to Seth Rollins asking Cody Rhodes to fight him at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row last weekend. He will now compete in the main event of WrestleMania once again.

During the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes came face to face with Seth Rollins, who bluntly stated that The American Nightmare would be making a mistake if he chose to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary then told Rhodes to choose him instead and fight for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Shortly after, Becky Lynch shared the promo on her Instagram story and responded to it.

"There's not one person better than @wwerollins," Becky Lynch shared.

Check out a screengrab of Becky Lynch's Instagram story below:

Whether or not Cody Rhodes chooses Seth Rollins as his WrestleMania 40 opponent remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns on Becky Lynch headlining WrestleMania

Becky Lynch became the first woman in WWE history to win a WrestleMania main event in 2019. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair that night to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Later that year, Roman Reigns spoke with Sports Illustrated and had nothing but praise for The Man.

“I thought Becky was phenomenal,” Roman Reigns said. “But that goes a lot deeper than just her main event with Ronda and Charlotte. I’m talking about her whole career. She busted her a** to get to that position. Trying new stuff, evolving, troubleshooting, so to see that type of dedication organically and then to see it organically work out was a total Cinderella story. Becky has created this larger-than-life character, and that’s pretty motivating for me as a young father trying to help my young daughter to become a strong woman.” [H/T SI]

Becky Lynch has taken a few shots at The Tribal Chief over the years, targeting his part-time WWE schedule. The Man would love to see Cody Rhodes choose Seth Rollins over Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

