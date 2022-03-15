×
Becky Lynch sends a savage reminder after brutal segment on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch mercilessly attacked Bianca Belair on RAW this week
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 11:26 PM IST
News

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch brutalized Bianca Belair on the red brand this week and followed it up with a vicious reminder.

On the previous episode of RAW, things escalated between Lynch and Belair. The two are set to lock horns for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Belair once again faced Doudrop in an impressive match on RAW and picked up a big victory. However, the EST of WWE could not celebrate for long as she received a savage beatdown at the hands of Big Time Becks.

Belair had previously attacked the champion, leaving her struggling with multiple scars on her body. Lynch wanted revenge as she unleashed hell, trapping Belair's head in a steel chair before pushing her against the ring post.

After the show, WWE confirmed that Belair suffered trauma to the throat and will undergo further medical evaluations. Lynch took the opportunity to remind her WrestleMania opponent about the cruel nature of Karma.

Potential new faction teased on WWE RAW

Before her match against Bianca Belair, Doudrop featured alongside Nikki A.S.H. backstage. The latter took the opportunity to praise Becky Lynch. Doudrop, despite her recent history with Big Time Becks, seconded Nikki's opinion.

Nikki even announced her intentions to recruit for her own League of Superheroes on social media. She is currently scouting for talent that can join her group on RAW. Given that Nikki and Doudrop have regularly competed alongside Becky Lynch on the red brand over the last few weeks, they have developed good chemistry, which is evident inside the ring and during their promo segments.

This means two of the top heels in RAW's women's division could join forces to form a faction in the coming weeks.

Edited by Vishal Kataria
