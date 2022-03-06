"Can’t spell Wrestlemania without ME" - Becky Lynch sends a series of cryptic tweets ahead of WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch has sent a series of cryptic tweets ahead of WrestleMania 38. In the aftermath of WWE's latest show at Madison Square Garden, Lynch took to Twitter to claim that one cannot spell WrestleMania without The Man.

At WWE MSG, Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. Following the contest, Lynch took to social media and sent a message directed at The EST.

As seen in the following tweet, Lynch concluded the first of her many tweets by labeling herself as an "ANIMAL". The reigning RAW Women's Champion is currently in preparation to defend her title against Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows.

"#WWEMSG. I was fantastic. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without EST but you also can’t spell Wrestlemania without MAN!!!! You also can’t spell Wrestlemania without ANIMAL… which is what I am." - wrote Lynch.

In another one of her latest tweets, Lynch wrote that one can't spell WrestleMania without "ME", as she indirectly indicated at herself. Check out the rest of the cryptic tweets sent out by The Man:

Becky Lynch recently shared gruesome images of her after being whipped by Bianca Belair on RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Bianca Belair whipped Becky Lynch across her abdomen with her braid. Lynch was feeling the effects of the brutal assault from Belair, as she recently took to Twitter to reflect on the same.

Lynch recently posted two images of herself showing off her wounds. Seth Rollins stood right behind Lynch in the photos, along with their daughter Roux.

Check out Lynch's tweet below, as she displayed the wounds she received from Bianca Belair:

At WrestleMania 38, two former 'Mania main-eventers will cross paths for the first time at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. At WrestleMania 35, Lynch headlined the first-ever all-female main event also featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

At WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair headlined the Show Of Shows alongside Sasha Banks.

Edited by Pratik Singh