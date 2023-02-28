Becky Lynch sends a three-word message after becoming the sixth woman to join the elite WWE list

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of RAW this week.

Lita had also previously helped Becky Lynch in her feud against Damage CTRL on the red brand. The two superstars joined forces to challenge Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championships last week, which Bayley accepted on behalf of Damage CTRL members.

Both teams locked horns for the championship at RAW's main event this week. The final moments of the match saw Bayley attempt multiple interferences to help her friends. This prompted Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' huge return, who immediately attacked Bayley.

Lita then pinned Iyo Sky to win her first title in almost two decades in WWE. She celebrated her historic tag team championship win with her partner Becky Lynch and best friend Trish Stratus.

Following the win, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to share a picture of her celebration alongside Lita and sent a three-word message after the iconic moment.

"What a life!!," wrote Becky.

Winning the tag team title allowed Becky Lynch to become the sixth Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

Former women's champion sets her sights on WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Ronda Rousey recently returned to SmackDown to join forces with her friend Shayna Baszler. The two superstars have brutally targeted Natalya and Tegan Nox since last week. Rousey recently questioned why Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky didn't defend their titles that often and hinted at going after the tag team championships.

In time, Rousey and Baszler could make their presence known to the new Women's Tag Team Champions. But before that, the duo will look to gain momentum as a tag team on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Lita and Becky Lynch are expected to combine forces with Trish Stratus and engage in a brutal feud with Damage CTRL on the Road to WrestleMania.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes