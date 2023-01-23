Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch sent a warning shot to Bayley ahead of their steel cage match this week on Monday Night RAW.

Ever since her return, Becky Lynch has been a thorn in Bayley's side. It all started when The Man was attacked by Damage CTRL on the RAW following SummerSlam. She returned to join Bianca Belair at Survivor Series WarGames. Since then, Lynch and Bayley have been at loggerheads.

The rivalry gained more momentum when Damage CTRL cost Lynch a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. The two women decided to settle the score in a singles match on RAW, where Bayley won. A steel cage match between the two former best friends has been set for the upcoming episode of RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to fire a warning shot at Bayley ahead of their clash.

While discussing football, The Man stated that she would defeat The Role Model tomorrow.

"Man of the People. Go Bengals & Future Bengals. Love ya, Cincinnati! PS can’t wait to kick Kumquat Karen’s 🍑 tomorrow. #WWERAW," wrote Becky Lynch.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



PS can’t wait to kick Kumquat Karen’s tomorrow. Man of the People. Go Bengals & Future Bengals. Love ya, Cincinnati! 🧡PS can’t wait to kick Kumquat Karen’stomorrow. #WWERAW Man of the People. Go Bengals & Future Bengals. Love ya, Cincinnati! 🧡 PS can’t wait to kick Kumquat Karen’s 🍑 tomorrow. #WWERAW https://t.co/nnHGKruL16

If you're interested in sports betting, the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Are you a fan of The Man? Click to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

Becky Lynch continued to mock Bayley after RAW last week

This isn't the first time Becky Lynch has used that term to describe Bayley. After last week's episode of RAW, The Man took a dig at Bayley by calling her "kumquat karen."

"See ya next week kumquat Karen. #WWERAW" wrote Lynch

The rivalry between the two women has been heating up over the past few weeks. However, Bayley's stablemates will look to play spoilsport for The Man as they are bound to stage an interference during the clash.

It remains to be seen who will come to the aid of the former women's champion. It is possible that a female legend could show up to help Lynch since RAW 30 is rumored to feature some of the top legends in the women's division.

What are you most looking forward to at RAW this week? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes