Becky Lynch set to defend RAW Women's Championship against former champion at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are once again set to cross paths, this time at WrestleMania 38. The RAW Women’s Championship match for the Show Of Shows was confirmed via WWE's official Twitter handle.

On the back of a win at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Bianca Belair is now preparing to take back her RAW Women's title. During WWE's latest visit to Saudi Arabia, The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match by beating Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop.

WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 2nd, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The show will also feature many other blockbuster bouts, including a Title vs. Title Unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Charlotte Flair will also defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, The Miz is set to team up with internet personality and exhibition boxer Logan Paul.

Becky Lynch recently competed in a dream match against WWE Hall Of Famer Lita

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship in a dream against her teenage idol Lita at this month's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Before the event, Big Time Becks and The Extreme Diva had a clash of words on an episode of RAW. The two then battled for the title in Saudi Arabia, with Lynch coming out victorious.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Becky gushed about how Lita had inspired her as a teenager. The RAW Women's Champion revealed that The Extreme Diva was her idol and said that facing her for the title was unfathomable:

"Lita was my teenage idol. To know that I will be facing her for the RAW Women's Championship, the same one she presented to us at WrestleMania 32, it's something unfathomable," said Lynch. (H/T-Yahoo! Sports)

Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 and defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Title. She went on to exchange her title with then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after the two were drafted to opposite brands.

At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair will look to avenge her loss and take her rightful place as champion once again.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell