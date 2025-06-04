  • home icon
  Becky Lynch set to be "embarrassed" at WWE Money in the Bank, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch set to be "embarrassed" at WWE Money in the Bank, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 04, 2025 06:52 GMT
What is next for Becky Lynch? (Image via WWE.com)
What is next for Becky Lynch? (Image via WWE.com)

While Becky Lynch is one of the toughest stars in the WWE roster, she may face an embarrassing defeat at Money in the Bank, according to a Hall of Famer.

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter was recently asked about his prediction for the match between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. The Man is attempting to take on the Women's Intercontinental Champion for the title, after the alliance between the two fell apart a few weeks ago. However, the veteran thinks that Becky is set to lose against Lyra, who has been more vicious than ever in the WWE squared circle.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist said that Lyra now has an angrier attitude.

"I think Lyra Valkyria is going to retain her championship. I think we are going to see a Lyra more vicious than we have ever seen her before. We saw her the other night on TV. She has got this new angry attitude, which I think is really, really great. I do like that very much. And I think that, I think it's gonna be a brawl and I think that Lyra is gonna embarrass Becky and Lyra is gonna keep her title," Apter said. [7:18 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell what is next for Becky in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy
