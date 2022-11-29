Becky Lynch set to make important announcement on WWE RAW after Survivor Series WarGames

Fans won't have to wait long to see what Becky Lynch's plans are, as it's been announced that she is set to open the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch returned to WWE after months away from action last week on SmackDown. There, she joined Bianca Belair's team to take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross as one of the five members in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. On the night itself, her team got the win, but her intentions on returning were not made clear.

It appears now that Becky Lynch will be speaking on exactly that as she is set to make an announcement on WWE RAW. The company issued a statement saying that she would be opening up the show, making it her first appearance on the red brand in months.

Big Time Becks was written off from RAW after SummerSlam when WWE announced that she had suffered a separated shoulder during her match. The night following SummerSlam on the red brand, she was attacked by Damage CTRL.

Big Time Becks returned to join Belair's team against them, making it clear that she was 'dressing for revenge,' as Taylor Swift would put it.

Now, with the win at Survivor Series in the bag, it's time for her next step. While commentators and Bayley had talked about how Bianca Belair's team members had only joined her to get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship, it's not clear who will get the next shot at the title.

Whether Lynch makes a challenge to Belair or not, fans will have to wait and see as the Irish Lasskicker also said that she had something she wanted to say.

What do you think Becky Lynch may have to say on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

