Becky Lynch shares goal ahead of WrestleMania to get "bigger;" has adorable training montage

Becky Lynch shared her goal to get "bigger" for WrestleMania 40 with an adorable training montage.

Lynch is arguably one of the biggest female wrestlers on the planet. Ever since she took on The Man persona, her stock has skyrocketed, and she has not looked back.

For the past year, Lynch has been out of the Women's title picture due to her various feuds with Damage CTRL and Trish Stratus. However, now that she has put those storylines behind her, she has her eyes set on winning championship gold.

With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event around the corner, WWE announced a women's Elimination Chamber match where the winner will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. To determine the participants, a series of qualifying matches will take place, with the first one taking place tonight, which will feature The Man.

Prior to the match, Becky Lynch took to social media to share her goal of getting bigger for WrestleMania 40. She also shared an adorable training montage with her daughter.

"The goal is getting bigger. The training is getting better. The trainer is getting badder. #WrestleMania@WWE"

It remains to be seen if Becky Lynch will be able to defeat Shayna Baszler and move one step closer to challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

