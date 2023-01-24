Becky Lynch shares throwback picture with current WWE rival ahead of RAW XXX

With RAW is XXX happening later tonight, there are a lot of WWE throwbacks that people are posting, including Becky Lynch.

"Big Time Becks" took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and posted a picture of herself and Bayley inside an NXT ring together. The photo was captioned:

"A lot has changed about you in 10 years @itsBayleyWWE. See you tonight. #RawIsXXX"

Both Lynch and Bayley have been feuding on television as of late. They will be competing inside a steel cage against one another on the 30th anniversary show to keep the rest of Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) from interfering in the match.

Neither have been able to capture the WWE RAW Women's Championship lately. Lynch lost the championship to Bianca Belair back at WrestleMania 38 and Bayley has failed to capture the championship in her matches against Belair as well.

What are the plans for RAW Superstar Becky Lynch for Wrestlemania?

After being rumored for months, Becky Lynch was expected to face off against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 in April. They were originally going to have a Champion vs. Champion match back at Survivor Series 2018, but Lynch suffered a broken nose and was removed from the card.

They did end up facing off in a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair thrown in the mix as well at WrestleMania 35. However, the singles match between Rousey and Lynch has reportedly been scrapped with Rousey's star power dropping and WWE believing there is a lack of interest.

Plans have not been announced for Lynch in regards to the Royal Rumble, but that could change as early as this week's episode of RAW. Will she be in one of the WWE Women's Championship matches at The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment or doing something else?

What do you want to see Becky Lynch doing at Wrestlemania 39? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes