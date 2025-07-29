Becky Lynch shows horribly bruised back after brutal kendo stick attack on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:50 GMT
Lynch after RAW (via her Instagram)
Becky Lynch has shared a picture of her heavily bruised back after a brutal attack by Lyra Valkyria on tonight's episode of RAW. Valkyria beat Lynch up with a kendo stick and didn't hold back one bit during the attack.

Lynch and Valkyria are all set to battle it out in a No Disqualification, No Countout Last Chance match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The stipulation demands that if Lynch wins, Lyra won't be able to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as Lynch is holding the belt.

On RAW, Lyra Valkyria got hold of a kendo stick and launched a vicious attack on her SummerSlam opponent. Becky Lynch somehow managed to escape, but the damage was already done. Here's what Lynch wrote on Instagram following the attack:

"Totally unprovoked attack! LYRA HAS TOTALLY LOST IT. We cannot have this CRAZY BIRDLADY representing the intercontinental title! AND SHE WONT!"

You can check out the picture of Lynch's bruised back HERE.

Lynch wants nothing but to beat Lyra at The Biggest Party of the Summer and end this feud once and for all. The WWE Universe will be rooting for Valkyria to beat Lynch and win the coveted belt at the event.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

