Becky Lynch slapping CM Punk felt like domestic abuse, claims WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on Becky Lynch's recent physical confrontation with CM Punk. The veteran opined that it felt like domestic abuse.
At WWE Clash in Paris, The Man showed up during the Fatal Four-Way Match that also featured LA Knight and Jey Uso to blindside The Best in the World with a low blow, helping her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The following night on RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion was involved in an intense segment with The Second City Saint, who had come out to confront The Visionary instead. Lynch repeatedly struck Punk on the face.
Speaking on the latest edition of Kliq This podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash compared the segment to a problematic scene from the 1980 film Urban Cowboy. He noted that Becky Lynch slapping CM Punk felt like domestic abuse. The veteran added that this type of heel work did not sit well with him.
"When she [Becky Lynch] went violent on Phil [CM Punk] with the f**king smacking, and I felt like Phil was Deborah Winger and she was f**king Wes Hightower, and he was basically telling Sissy to pick up the cigarettes in Urban Cowboy. I mean, it was like, it felt so gutturally odomestic abuse. I don't think that's like the kind of heat we want," he said.
Becky Lynch could go face-to-face with AJ Lee on WWE RAW
Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk again on SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago. However, she had to pay for her actions, as the former WWE Champion's wife, AJ Lee, made her much-anticipated return at the show and attacked The Man.
The former three-time WWE Divas Champion is scheduled to be on the September 8 edition of Monday Night RAW. AJ Lee is likely to build on her feud with Becky at the show, potentially setting up an in-ring clash down the line.
After attacking Lynch on SmackDown, AJ Lee posed for the crowd with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in her hands. Only time will tell if she goes on to challenge The Man for the title.
