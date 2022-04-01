"Let her get her feet wet" – Becky Lynch wants former Women's Champion to be ready before a dream matchup

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch isn't too disappointed about waiting for a dream match with Ronda Rousey.

Lynch and Rousey were to face off at Survivor Series 2018, but the match never happened. When Rousey returned earlier this year and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, fans hoped to witness the showdown finally. But The Rowdy One decided to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

This week, Becky was conversing with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to hype her WrestleMania matchup with Bianca Belair. Lynch said she's okay with waiting for the dream matchup with Ronda Rousey. The RAW Women's Champion said it'd be the biggest match WWE could put on, and she was happy to wait till Ronda got used to the grind of the lifestyle again:

"I think that's the biggest match people thought could happen. The thinking is not to give away the biggest match possible right out of the gate. Also let her get her feet wet. Let her get used to this life again. Let her get used to doing this, which she hadn't had a whole bunch of experience with before in the first place. Then you add a baby to that mix. Look, nobody knows as much as I do how hard that is. But I've also been doing this a lot longer. I grew up doing this and I love this in a different way. So it's hard, it's very hard, but I make it look easy." (from 14:40 onwards)

Becky Lynch will be sporting a new look at WrestleMania 38

This week on RAW, Bianca Belair left the champion humiliated after she cut off some of Becky's hair.

Big Time Becks looked to put the incident behind her as she got a complete makeover from a professional hairstylist. WWE posted a video of Lynch's new hairdo. Big Time Becks was impressed with the makeover and said the joke was on Bianca.

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2, in Texas.

