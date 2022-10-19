It's been quite a while since we've seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming. The Man has been out of action after suffering a separated shoulder in her match against Bianca Belair at this year's SummerSlam.

Lynch went up against Belair at the Biggest Party of the Summer to finally settle their heated year-long rivalry for the RAW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she was struck with the injury during the early stages of the match, but was able to tough it out until the end and complete the storyline.

Both superstars would then embrace each other as a sign of respect after putting on an incredible bout, with Lynch getting written off TV later on RAW. It appears that Big Time Becks has been healing up well as she recently appeared without her arm brace at the Advertising Week event in New York City.

The WWE Universe is hopeful that The Man will make her return to the company soon so she can get her well-deserved vengeance on Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. We'll have to wait and see when Becky Lynch will be cleared to compete once again.

Backstage update on potential return date for Becky Lynch

After suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam, it was certain that Lynch would need time off to recuperate. But the question on most people's minds is when it could be in the cards for The Man to make her grand entrance into the company again.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch is expected to come back to Monday Night RAW sometime around the end of the year. However, that's still far away and not a complete guarantee as far as these types of injuries are concerned.

It was also reported by various wrestling news outlets that Becky Lynch may appear in WWE sometime in September, but it's now been revealed that was never in the cards to begin with.

Fortunately, Lynch was able to avoid undergoing surgery for her shoulder, which could have pushed her return to sometime next year.

The Man is instead taking the physical therapy route to recover and will be ready for action when the time eventually comes. Hopefully, Big Time Becks will be able to return in time for WrestleMania season.

Who do you want to see Becky Lynch face off with when she makes her return? Sound off below.

