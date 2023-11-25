Becky Lynch had subtle throwback moment with Charlotte Flair during WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teamed up for a match in the main event of the show for the first time in years. Before the bout started, they had a subtle throwback moment.

The two stars will join forces with Shotzi and Bianca Belair to take on IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday night. The Man was the last person to be added to the match.

On SmackDown this week, Becky Lynch's team kicked off the show, and Bayley confronted them. She then challenged any two members of Damage CTRL to face her, and one of her teammates in a tag team match in the main event. The Role Model was accepted, and Asuka was revealed as her partner.

Although Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teamed up for the match, they had separate entrances. After they got in the ring, they did the team time handshake, which they used to do before they became rivals.

They ended up losing the main event, unfortunately. It'll be interesting to see whether this will affect their match at Survivor Series.

Which team are you rooting for at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments below!