Becky Lynch suffers an injury during Women's Intercontinental Title match at WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash. She suffered a minor injury during the match, and unfortunately for her, the result didn't go her way.

The two Irish stars left WrestleMania 41 as Women's Tag Team Champions. However, after they lost the title on RAW the next night, The Man turned on her partner and became a heel. She then set her sights on the latter's Intercontinental Title.

Becky Lynch was busted open during their match at WWE Backlash. She injured her left elbow, and it was bleeding. However, it was a minor injury, and it's unlikely that it affected her performance. Big Time Becks did everything she could to put Lyra Valkyria away.

She tried to use a steel chair, but the referee took it away. She exposed the turnbuckle by removing the pad. Becky Lynch even tried to drive Lyra into the steel, but the latter crashed into the ringpost instead. Becky ended up losing the match via pinfall after a roll-up.

The WWE veteran did not take the loss lightly, as she was furious after the bout. She attacked Valkyria and locked her in the Dis-arm-her for so long that WWE officials had to come out and stop her.

