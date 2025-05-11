  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch suffers an injury during Women's Intercontinental Title match at WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch suffers an injury during Women's Intercontinental Title match at WWE Backlash

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 11, 2025 06:00 GMT
Becky Lynch competed at Backlash (Images via WWE.com)
Becky Lynch competed at Backlash (Images via wwe.com)

Becky Lynch challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash. She suffered a minor injury during the match, and unfortunately for her, the result didn't go her way.

Ad

The two Irish stars left WrestleMania 41 as Women's Tag Team Champions. However, after they lost the title on RAW the next night, The Man turned on her partner and became a heel. She then set her sights on the latter's Intercontinental Title.

Becky Lynch was busted open during their match at WWE Backlash. She injured her left elbow, and it was bleeding. However, it was a minor injury, and it's unlikely that it affected her performance. Big Time Becks did everything she could to put Lyra Valkyria away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She tried to use a steel chair, but the referee took it away. She exposed the turnbuckle by removing the pad. Becky Lynch even tried to drive Lyra into the steel, but the latter crashed into the ringpost instead. Becky ended up losing the match via pinfall after a roll-up.

The WWE veteran did not take the loss lightly, as she was furious after the bout. She attacked Valkyria and locked her in the Dis-arm-her for so long that WWE officials had to come out and stop her.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications