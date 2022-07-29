"I wasn't picked for how I looked" - Former WWE Women's Champion takes shot at Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch takes a shot at Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey ahead of SummerSlam.

The Man has been one of the most influential female wrestling personalities in recent memory. Big Time Becks is gearing up for one of the biggest rematches of her career against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The EST of WWE had a historic win at WrestleMania 37 when she main evented alongside Sasha Banks. A few months later, she lost the title to a returning Becky Lynch in less than 30 seconds at SummerSlam. Ahead of their clash, Lynch had a message for Belair and took a shot at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey:

"I'm a game changer and it's not because I was handpicked, no no, it's because I worked for it. They picked somebody else, somebody new and shinier, because they could flip, they thought they were better. Even though, I've dedicated my entire life to this. Even though I didn't come from some other sport and I just wasn't good enough until I decided to hop into another sport because I wasn't picked for how I looked, I wasn't a chosen one, I don't have a famous last name." (From 1:20 to 1:52)

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE 52 weeks later and they're still talking about the most important 26 seconds of your career. #SummerSlam 52 weeks later and they're still talking about the most important 26 seconds of your career. #SummerSlam https://t.co/LBJIvdFI7o

Lynch went on to talk about her upcoming match with the current RAW Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if Lynch repeats history and dethrones Bianca Belair once again at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch issues a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of their match at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch became The Man when she turned against Charlotte Flair. She became a generational talent when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Since then, she has become Big Time Becks and is always wrapped in gold.

However, she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry began at last year's SummerSlam when Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship from The EST. A few days ahead of SummerSlam 2022, Lynch issued a warning to the current champion via her Twitter account:

"Well Bianca wasn't good enough and she's not good enough and the only thing that people remember about Bianca's last title run was me beating her in 26 seconds. The only thing people are gonna remember about this title run is me going to beat her at SummerSlam again. (From 2:18 to 2:35)

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE If you cried last year when I beat @BiancaBelairWWE get ready to bawl this year. If you cried last year when I beat @BiancaBelairWWE get ready to bawl this year. https://t.co/oGojGnhVcV

It will be interesting to see if Lynch becomes a 3-time RAW Women's Champion by defeating Belair or if The EST of WWE redeems herself after her loss from last year.

