Becky Lynch takes shot at former WWE Champion for making fun of her look on RAW

Becky Lynch has an interesting taste in goggles.
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 10, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Becky Lynch took a hilarious jibe at fellow WWE Superstar The Miz shortly after RAW.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Big Time Becks came out looking like a character from a space-age sci-fi drama. Her goggles generated quite some buzz on Twitter, and WWE's official Twitter handle acknowledged it.

Former WWE Champion The Miz noticed WWE's tweet and decided to have some fun at Lynch's expense. It didn't end well for The Miz, though, as Becky responded with an amusing shot at the WWE veteran.

You can check out the tweets below:

I will say Miz…. That’s the best you’ve ever looked twitter.com/mikethemiz/sta…
issa look.@BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/EwirxIw8PY

Becky Lynch was quite active on Twitter tonight.

Becky Lynch appeared on tonight's episode of RAW but made sure to share stuff on Twitter around the same time. She tweeted a funny video, taking a shot at Rhea Ripley. After RAW came to a close, Lynch took a picture with Seth Rollins and shared it with her fans on Twitter.

Lynch took a short break after losing her RAW Women's Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Despite coming back on April 25, 2022, her appearance was marred by Asuka's return to WWE TV. Ever since then, Lynch and Asuka have been feuding on WWE RAW. Asuka wrestled Bianca Belair in the main event of RAW tonight, with the match ending via DQ in the latter's favor after Lynch's interference. Big Time Becks executed a Man-Handle Slam on Asuka at the end of the show.

.@BeckyLynchWWE just left a lasting impression on @WWEAsuka & #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE! https://t.co/5U1mhu6FNB

As for The Miz, he is currently feuding with Mustafa Ali on the red brand. The former was the special guest referee for a singles match between Ali and Ciampa. As fans had expected, The A-Lister did his bit to ensure that Ali wouldn't win the match. After the bout, The Miz taunted Ali from the entrance ramp.

Also Read Article Continues below

It seems like The Miz was in quite a good mood after what he did to Ali and decided to target Big Time Becks on Twitter as well. Unfortunately for The A-Lister, Becky Lynch seems to have the final laugh.

Edited by Angana Roy
