Becky Lynch takes further shots at her arch-rival after ruining her homecoming on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Becky Lynch ruined Bianca Belair's homecoming in front of her hometown crowd of Knoxville. Taking to Twitter, the SmackDown Women's Champion commented in the aftermath of her attack on Belair,

Becky Lynch posted a photo of herself from tonight's SmackDown and took another dig at Belair. 'The Man' wrote, "The first homecoming was fun. #BTB."

Here's the tweet from Becky Lynch after her actions on SmackDown:

During the main event, Belair was introduced to the ring by WWE Hall of Famer and the Mayor of Knox County, Kane. The Blue Brand planned a huge celebration for Belair as she received an enormous ovation from her hometown audience.

Kane also handed Belair the key to the county, leading the WWE Universe into singing a local song. While everything was going smoothly for Belair, it wasn't too long before she was interrupted by the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch immediately started taunting Belair. However, the former extended her hand to her arch-rival for a handshake. Belair shook her hand and attacked her, but ultimately Lynch countered and laid Belair out on her back.

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. At SummerSlam, she made her WWE return and defeated Belair in 26 seconds to win the title.

Despite claiming she wasn't ready to defend the title, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville booked Becky Lynch for a match against the 'EST of WWE.'

Bianca Belair was definitely not looking forward to such a homecoming on SmackDown tonight. Nonetheless, she will try to avenge herself against Lynch when they meet at Extreme Rules 2021.

