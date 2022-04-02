“I’m done with you” – Becky Lynch details the sacrifices she made to become Big Time Becks (Exclusive)

From being one of the fiercest characters in WWE as 'The Man' to becoming a smart, calculative 'Big Time Becks,' Becky Lynch has come a long way.

Her run as The Man turned her into one of the world's biggest wrestling stars. Becky returned to WWE with a different persona at SummerSlam 2021 and usurped Bianca Belair in 26 seconds for the SmackDown Women's title.

Detailing this change in personality in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Big Time Becks said she came back better than ever and halted Bianca's momentum:

"I leveled up. That's exactly what happened. I came back better than ever and beat Bianca Belair, who was an unstoppable force, in 26 seconds."

Becky blamed fans for her new attitude, saying the WWE Universe turned their backs on her for defeating Bianca:

"I was so great, and what did the audience do? They turned on me. They told me I was wrong for being so good. Well, I said, 'Alright, I'm done with you.' If you don't want me to be so good, if you want me to hate myself when I am at the top, when I'm a brand new mother, you want me to hate myself? So, I said, I'm done with you. I'm done walking like you, I'm done acting like you, I'm done pandering to you. I'm just gonna be me and me is 'Big Time.' When you're Big Time, you act Big Time, you walk Big Time, you talk big time, you dress Big Time." (from 3:56 to 4:46)

Becky Lynch is ready to "steal the show" at WrestleMania 38

This weekend, Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair in a singles match at WrestleMania. The two have been a part of one of the most detailed rivalries in WWE in the last few years.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam during the interview, the RAW Women's Champion said she's ready to steal the show again after making history at WrestleMania 35:

"That's what I do. I steal the show everytime I go out there."

Since returning to WWE last year, Becky Lynch got booked as a dominant force. The Irish superstar has been the RAW Women's Champion for over 150 days now, the title she had to relinquish before taking a sabbatical.

Edited by Abhinav Singh