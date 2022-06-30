Watch: Becky Lynch tears fan poster after RAW went off air this week

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent out a strong message to the WWE Universe after this week's RAW went off the air.

Becky is one of the most established stars in the women's division. Last week on the red brand, the superstar won a Last Chance Elimination Match featuring Shayna Baszler, Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, Xia Li, and Doudrop. She won after pinning Doudrop with a Manhandle Slam. After the episode went off the air, Lynch said she personifies the former world champion's "never give up" tagline.

That's not the only thing she did after the show. A video is doing the rounds showing Big Time Becks tearing up a fan poster in the arena. The poster read "Becky No Belts," which the former champion didn't like. It could be a warning to the six other women entering the ring with her on Saturday night for the Money in the Bank contest. The other participants are Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Shotzi.

You can check out the video below:

Women's Wrestling Viewer @TheKipUp Becky Lynch rips up the "Becky No Belts" sign after RAW goes off-air Becky Lynch rips up the "Becky No Belts" sign after RAW goes off-air https://t.co/Vn2A7N4vjq

How many championships has Becky Lynch won in WWE?

Since her 2013 debut in WWE, there has been no stopping the Irish star. Lynch has been a big part of the women's revolution and is a highly decorated wrestler.

Lynch has won the SmackDown Women's Championship four times in her WWE career. The 35-year-old has also held the RAW Women's Championship twice. Her last reign as world champion ended at WrestleMania 38 when she lost to Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch is one of the favorites to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday. If she wins and Bianca defeats Carmella on the night, the Irish star could plot her WrestleMania revenge.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far