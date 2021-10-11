Becky Lynch teases match against WWE Hall of Famer?

Lita took to Twitter to hint that she is open for a return match in WWE. In response to her tweet, Becky Lynch teased the possibility of a showdown against the WWE Hall of Famer.

In a Twitter exchange, Becky Lynch claimed that she would send off the real-life Amy Dumas with a bad arm. The SmackDown Women’s Champion replied to Lita’s post saying that, “I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.”

Check out Becky Lynch's message for Lita in the following tweet :

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.

Lita is a former WWE Women’s Champion, and her tweet hinting at a potential return has taken the WWE Universe by surprise, to say the least.

The former four-time WWE Women's Champion even clapped back at Becky by sending out the following tweet in response:

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…. @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow….

While there have been no talks of a potential match between Becky and Lita, a showdown between the two would be a blockbuster match.

During the Attitude Era, Lita was one of the most popular female WWE Stars on the roster. In the 2018 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, Lita made a surprise entry where she was eventually eliminated by Becky Lynch, of all people.

Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel will take place on 21st October 2021 in Saudi Arabia. At this year's show, Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Title in a Triple Threat Match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

The rest of the card is pretty stacked as Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Big E will put the WWE Title on the line against Drew McIntyre.

The likes of Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and other notable WWE Superstars will be a part of this year's stacked Crown Jewel show.

