Becky Lynch thanks male superstar for helping her out ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Ahead of the 2023 Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch has been practicing to climb the ladder in an attempt to grab the coveted briefcase on WWE RAW.

One-half of the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion, Kevin Owens, has been an excellent help for Lynch during her practice sessions.

During The Man's backstage ladder-climbing training on tonight's RAW, The Prizefighter assisted her in simulating a battle on the top, enacting throwing punches and headbutts.

Before the former Universal Champion could see what was coming, Lynch jokingly poked her fingers into Owens' eyes. She took to Twitter, sending thank you to Kevin Owens.

"Gonna teach these dopes a lesson at #MITB Saturday. Shoutout to @FightOwensFight again for the help! You're a pal! #WWERaw," Becky Lynch wrote.

Last week also on the red brand in a backstage segment, the former RAW Women's Champion climbed the ladder before being confronted by Owens. The Prizefighter asked The Man what she was doing, and the latter requested Owens to hold her foot.

With a comical gesture, Lynch kicked Owens, showcasing that she would kick her opponents at MITB when someone will try to stop her.

However, tonight on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens did not fall for Becky Lynch's tomfoolery when she asked him to grab her foot again.

What did you think about the wholesome moment between Lynch and Owens on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

