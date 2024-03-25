'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl'- Becky Lynch provides a personal update on her new book

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to share an update about her new book.

Lynch shared the exciting news on her social media about her new book called 'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,' set to be released on March 26th. The Man mentioned that she'll be visiting bookstores in cities like New York, Boston, and Philadelphia as part of her book tour.

She recently gave fans a sneak peek on social media about her book, posting that it's about her journey from Ireland to becoming a famous wrestler in the industry. It was also mentioned that the book will talk about her experience of being a mom:

"The journey from being not your average average girl in Ireland to becoming The Man, main eventing WrestleMania, motherhood, and everything in-between will be yours to read tomorrow."

Checkout Becky Lynch's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW's Becky Lynch recently opened up regarding her potential rivalry with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch gave her honest opinion in an interview about her rivalry with WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair.

During an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, The Man emphasized that she and Flair haven't battled in the ring for about two years. She expressed excitement about the prospect of facing each other again, believing it would be thrilling for the fans to witness their match:

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.” (H/T- Inside the Ropes

It would be thrilling to watch Lynch continue to evolve in her professional journey while also taking on legendary figures who have left their mark on the world of professional wrestling.

