"Big Time Becks vs. Big Match John!" - WWE Universe reacts to Becky Lynch post-RAW promo

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took aim at the teachings of John Cena during her promo after RAW went off the air last night.

Although Cena is a bonafide WWE icon, the Irishwoman currently sees herself as the biggest star in the promotion. Both stars have come face-to-face on the company's programming multiple times in the past.

After RAW went off the air last night, the former RAW Women's Champion told the WWE Universe that the show is now hers since stars like John Cena have gone on to explore external opportunities.

Following her outlandish words, the WWE Universe took to social media as they reacted to her unfavorable interpretation of John Cena's Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect mantra.

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch was featured in a Last Chance Elimination match against five other competitors.

Becky Lynch has qualified for Money in the Bank

After weeks of losses against top superstars like Bianca Belair and Asuka, Big Time Becks finally earned a hard-fought victory on RAW.

The Irish star competed in the main event of WWE's flagship show in a six-pack challenge against Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, Tamina, and Xia Li. While Becky was undoubtedly the favorite, fans were questioning if she would come up short once again, given her recent run.

However, after hitting Doudrop with her signature move, The Man Handle Slam, off the top rope, she was able to qualify for Saturday's high-stakes match.

Lynch will now face off against multiple other superstars this Saturday night in the Money In The Bank ladder match. The winner gets a guaranteed world title match any time, any place, against the champion of their choosing. It will be interesting to see if the former women's champion can secure the contract at the event.

