Top female star details Triple H's impact on the WWE women's division

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has shared her thoughts on how Triple H aided the improved representation of female performers in the company.

Since Hunter took on the creative reigns of NXT, the company has featured its female superstars in a more prominent role. Multiple women have gone on to main event WrestleMania in recent years, including current champions Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Speaking on Drew Garabo live, Becky Lynch stated how, under The Game's tutelage, many of the female stars had been treated equally to their male counterparts. The Man also highlighted that Triple H has allowed women to be featured in more eminent storylines.

"Triple H never treated us like we were any different than the guys. Always made sure we were represented on NXT with great stories, with time, with opportunity. And it just grew from there, and it was a spark." Becky added: "There should be no reason that I am not the main event. And there should be no reason that we are not getting stories, and not getting the time. Not being in the position to entertain the crowd in the way that we have been in the past few years." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Along with her fellow Four Horsewomen of WWE, Becky has gone on to become one of the most popular superstars in the company today.

Triple H opens up about WWE's women's division

In recent years, women of WWE have seized the opportunities that have been given to them and thrived.

Since WWE began presenting its female performers as superstars instead of Divas, the company has presented an all-women's premium live event in 2018. Meanwhile, various female exclusive Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches have also taken place

During an NXT media scrum, Triple H gave his thoughts on how WWE books their female talent.

"I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes. Is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but we do a pretty good job. In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be." (H/T Fightful)

WWE continues to show no signs of slowing down in its representation of the women's division. It will be interesting to see which new stars make their way to the top of the food chain.

What are your thoughts on WWE's booking of the women's division? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh