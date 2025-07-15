Becky Lynch trolled fans in a big way with her attire on RAW, says WWE legend

Becky Lynch trolled fans in a huge way on WWE RAW, and most people didn't even notice it. However, a WWE legend and Hall of Famer was one of the first to point it out.

Ad

There have been jokes and comparisons referring to Becky Lynch as "Becky Hogan." This is a direct reference to Hulk Hogan, the most notorious backstage politicker in WWE history. While fans are generally aware that Lynch hasn't done anything close to what Hogan did, the fact that she is almost always on top has left some room for speculation among the fanbase that she, too, is a politicker in her own way. There is no denying that she has the backstage clout to do so, but there hasn't been any actual evidence that she has used her position of power to put other women down.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, pointed out that Becky Lynch was wearing the Hulk Hogan colors of yellow and red when walking to the ring on the July 14 episode of RAW:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As we said, there is no concrete evidence to prove that Lynch is a politicker. There was a sign from a fan at Evolution that said, "Becky Hogan," and she stood right in front of it.

She also addressed it post-match backstage.

Expand Tweet

She will face Lyra Valkyria in a rematch at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!