“I thought this is it, this was over” - Becky Lynch on the turning point of her WWE career

Who would've thought a bloody broken nose would change the trajectory of Becky Lynch's WWE career?

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Vicente Beltran to discuss all things WWE. When talking about being removed from her Survivor Series matchup with Ronda Rousey due to Nia Jax breaking her nose, Lynch thought this would be the end of her push. Instead, it turned into a groundswell that propelled her to WrestleMania's first-ever women's main event.

"I suppose by being diligent, by being consistent," Becky Lynch said. "So, at the time, I had no idea what was going on. I thought this was it. This was over, but then all the other pictures came out, and it looked pretty freakin' cool. And then people got more interested in it, and I was like, okay, well we're on to something and so then just kept going kept trying to ride that momentum until Wrestlemania. And of course, you never know if there's going to be another hurdle or if you're gonna fall at the last jump, but yeah, we made it there."

What would have happened if Nia Jax didn't break Becky Lynch's nose?

Reports at the time stated that Becky Lynch wasn't involved in the big picture of WrestleMania and that had the match happened as scheduled at Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey was the planned match for WrestleMania.

Instead, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in Lynch's place due to the injury. However, the support of the WWE Universe got Lynch back into the title picture upon her return, which led to a triple threat match at WrestleMania between the three women and allowed them to be the first women to headline WWE's biggest event of the year.

Had Nia Jax not broken Lynch's nose on the road to Survivor Series, who knows what might have happened.

How important was Becky Lynch's broken nose to the trajectory of her WWE career? Do you think she would have main evented WrestleMania without it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

