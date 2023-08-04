Becky Lynch doesn't have Twitter on her phone; reveals who handles her account

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has made an interesting comment about her presence on social media.

Lynch has been one of WWE's biggest stars for over four years. She used Twitter to her advantage during her dream run ahead of the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Her fierce and hilarious jibes at Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair left fans in splits back then.

Becky Lynch occasionally shares tweets to hype up her matches or make important announcements. In her latest chat with the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" podcast, Lynch revealed that she doesn't have Twitter on her phone.

The Man added that a guy on the WWE social media team handles her Twitter account, and she instructs him to post stuff that she wants to share with fans.

"I have a guy on the WWE Social Media Team. He has my Twitter information. I will say, say this and he will put that out. Then I'll say, 'What is the response?' He'll say, 'Good' or, 'People aren't really buying it', so that way it's my words, but I'm protected from it, if that makes sense. So, I don't have Twitter on my phone. I'm able to put stuff out into the world and then see whether things are positive or negative without getting sucked into individual opinions and things that may affect my performance." [H/T Wrestling News]

Becky Lynch has been praised by fans in the past for her social media work

There aren't many in WWE who have managed to use Twitter as effectively as The Man. Lynch is a master of social media and has put down a long list of opponents with her words.

In early 2019, Lynch's tweet targeting Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne, enraged the former UFC star. The former UFC star later went on a heated rant and ended up calling WWE fake.

Rousey eventually lost her RAW Women's Title when Lynch pinned her in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Over the years, there have been several other instances where Becky has used Twitter to get in her opponents' heads.

Drop your reactions to Becky Lynch's revelation about her social media usage in the comments section below!