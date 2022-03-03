Becky Lynch unfollows controversial ex-WWE star on Instagram

Becky Lynch has unfollowed an ex-WWE star on Instagram, seemingly due to a recent controversial Instagram story.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax is making the news for all the wrong reasons lately. She recently took multiple shots at WWE and told fans to ask Mustafa Ali how miserable he is in the company.

A fan has now pointed out that Becky Lynch has unfollowed Jax on Instagram, while the latter still follows the RAW Women's Champion. Check out the screengrab below:

Sameeha @legitlynch Becky unfollowed Nia Jax Becky unfollowed Nia Jax 💀 https://t.co/zckghUIl9V

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax were arch-rivals, back in the day

Nia Jax was involved in quite possibly the most iconic moment of Becky Lynch's WWE career. On the road to Survivor Series 2018, Jax accidentally punched Lynch for real, thus giving her a bloodied face.

The incident put Lynch out of action for a while, but also led to a huge push for her on the road to WrestleMania 35. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the mega event to become a double Women's Champion.

Nia Jax has previously talked about her infamous punch to Lynch. Check out an excerpt from her comments, below:

“Then I look around and I’m like, Oh my gosh, there’s blood everywhere. Then I look and I’m like, Oh cr*p, Becky’s down. Then we go to the segment, everything happens, and I’m like, sh*t was that me? Like I was like, Oh cr*p, get backstage. She got taken up to medical immediately, and I’m worried about her, like what’s going on? Then I’m also freaking out because they’re slowly replaying it," said Nia. [H/T Wrestling News]

Nia Jax was let go by WWE last year. She will be remembered as one of the most controversial wrestlers of the modern era. Fans have berated her in the past for joking about injuring her co-workers.

Jax recently took a shot at pro-maskers in her recent Instagram story. It's likely that Lynch had had enough of Jax at this point, and decided to finally remove her from her Instagram.

What was your reaction to Jax's story targeting mask mandates? Were you a fan of hers during her WWE run?

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh