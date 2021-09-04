Becky Lynch's title defense match announced for Extreme Rules

WWE has announced Becky Lynch's first title defense after becoming the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at SummerSlam. The Man will defend her title against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules later this month.

Bianca Belair has been on an absolute tear after winning the Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She headlined WrestleMania against The Boss Sasha Banks and emerged victorious, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

However, Belair's championship reign was cut short when Becky Lynch decided to make a comeback at SummerSlam. The EST of WWE lost the SmackDown Women's Championship within 27 seconds in an impromptu matchup at the biggest event of the summer.

The WWE Universe will be treated to a highly anticipated rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Bianca Belair earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship last week when she defeated the likes of Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega in a fatal four-way elimination match.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will have a contract signing next week

Becky Lynch's surprise return at SummerSlam spelled disaster for the EST of WWE. Some fans characterized the impromptu matchup at SummerSlam as an "underhanded tactic" to win the Women's title.

Becky Lynch has remained unapologetic for her actions and continued to refuse Bianca Belair a rematch on SmackDown in the weeks following SummerSlam.

All that changed this week on SmackDown when WWE officials Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville declared that Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair in a championship rematch at Extreme Rules.

They also informed Becky that the two women will sign the contract next week on SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden.

The Extreme Rules PPV will emanate from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 26, 2021.

Do you think Bianca Belair will regain her championship at Extreme Rules? Or will the Man stand tall again? Let us know in the comments below.

