"It’s crazy and sad" - Becky Lynch weighs in on Vince McMahon’s retirement

Becky Lynch knows that WWE is set to go through some big changes with Vince McMahon no longer at the helm.

Last month, Vince McMahon took to social media to announce his retirement from WWE. In the days following this massive announcement, it was revealed that Triple H would be taking over as the head of creative and talent relations.

The Man recently spoke with Mike Coppinger of ESPN to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, Lynch called it a dawning of a new era for the company.

"It is the dawning of a new era," Becky Lynch said. "For me, it's crazy and sad because everything I've ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn't have WWE the way it is if it wasn't for Vince. He's somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I've done."

She added:

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love. I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal.”

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… How does the WWE move forward without Vince McMahon? And what will the product look like with @TripleH in charge of creative? Caught up with @undertaker @BeckyLynchWWE and @fightbobby at SummerSlam in Nashville to get a glimpse of what lies ahead: How does the WWE move forward without Vince McMahon? And what will the product look like with @TripleH in charge of creative? Caught up with @undertaker, @BeckyLynchWWE and @fightbobby at SummerSlam in Nashville to get a glimpse of what lies ahead:espn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

Becky Lynch on how WWE creative will change under Triple H

With Triple H in charge of creative in WWE, there have already been noticeable changes across the board. For starters, former NXT talents have been brought up to the main roster, such as Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai. It also appears that Ciampa is beginning to receive a heavy push.

When asked how she feels the company will change under The Game, Lynch spoke about how creative plans used to consistently change at the last minute when Vince McMahon was in charge.

“There has been a tendency in the past for creative to change last minute, or we don't know where we're going,” Becky Lynch said. “It's hard to bring everybody along on this journey if we're rambling.”

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. https://t.co/YeS1VCHCBa

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? Are you looking forward to the changes in WWE without Vince McMahon at the helm? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Triple H running WWE creative? Yes No 6 votes so far