Top champion arrogantly welcomes Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey with "open arms"

WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey received an open invitation from RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

This weekend, Big Time Becks defended her title against Doudrop at the premium live event. Following her victory, Lynch sent a message to Ronda Rousey, who made a huge return and won the Women's Rumble Match this year.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lynch acknowledged Rousey might be vengeful owing to their clash at WrestleMania 35. However, she confidently welcomed The Baddest Woman on the Planet to test herself against the reigning champion:

"Welcome back, Ronda. I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it's fantastic she's back. She has a lot to avenge. I'm still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago. Since that time, I've gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn't go for the main course. I'd start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she'd like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms."

Ronda Rousey returns to WWE after almost three years to win the Royal Rumble

One of the night's biggest surprises saw Ronda Rousey return to in-ring competition at Royal Rumble 2022. She squared off against top superstars and looked determined to win a title opportunity against the champion of her choice.

Rousey and Charlotte Flair were the last two in the ring. The returning superstar wasted no time and quickly tossed The Queen over the top rope to punch her WrestleMania ticket.

Last time, Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a Winner Takes All Match. She pinned Rousey to win both titles, but the finish was controversial as the latter's shoulder didn't fully touch the mat. Lynch became Becky Two Belts, whereas Rousey took a hiatus.

Ronda Rousey is now back with a vengeance, and it'll be interesting to see her target after Royal Rumble.

